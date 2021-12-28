'Want to Show Their Report Card': KJo on Young Actors Asking For Rs 20-30 Cr

Filmmaker/producer Karan Johar has said that he is 'fed up' with the newer generation of actors constantly demanding very high fees. Karan told Film Companion that he was more frustrated that the fee hikes took place during the pandemic as well, as actors would give excuses of their previous films not working or they haven't had a release.

Karan told the publication that their managements have fed them information about digital releases, and recovery. He called them ‘beyond deluded’. KJo added that while it's understandable to strike deals with superstars who bring in business, he is baffled with the demands of the younger actors.