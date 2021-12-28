'Want to Show Their Report Card': KJo on Young Actors Asking For Rs 20-30 Cr

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar speaks about young actors demanding .
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @karanjohar)
Filmmaker/producer Karan Johar has said that he is 'fed up' with the newer generation of actors constantly demanding very high fees. Karan told Film Companion that he was more frustrated that the fee hikes took place during the pandemic as well, as actors would give excuses of their previous films not working or they haven't had a release.
Karan told the publication that their managements have fed them information about digital releases, and recovery. He called them ‘beyond deluded’. KJo added that while it's understandable to strike deals with superstars who bring in business, he is baffled with the demands of the younger actors.
When asked how a production house like Dharma cannot refuse actors, Karan replied that it's possible to strike a better deal than other houses, but it wasn't fair. “I would rather pay top dollar to members of the technical crew, who actually make the film special.”
Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, who were part of the conversation, also expressed their displeasure in the remuneration of the technicians and actors.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)