I Want Raji's Story to Remind Us To Fight Hate: Samantha Akkineni

Actor Samantha Akkineni is riding the high of her recent release The Family Man 2 on Amazon Prime on 4 June. After the show’s trailer dropped, Samantha, and the show as a whole, were criticised for portraying the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) in a negative light. However, audiences and critics have praised the show, and especially her character Raji, who is the new antagonist in the series.

Samantha took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about what the character meant to her. “Reading all the reviews and comments fills my heart with so much joy .. RAJI will always be special,” she wrote.