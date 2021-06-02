Wajid Khan Death Anniversary: Wife Kamalrukh & Sajid Post Tributes

Wajid's family had confirmed the news of his passing through an official statement that read, "Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection."

Sajid-Wajid first scored music in Bollywood in 1998 with Salman Khan's film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya. After that, they continued to compose music for several films including Wanted, Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, and Tezz. After Wajid's death, Sajid marked his debut as a solo composer in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.