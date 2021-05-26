Waheeda & Helen Upset After Andaman Pics Went Viral: Asha Parekh

Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen on a vacation in the Andamans.
Veteran actor Asha Parekh has said that Waheeda Rehman, Helen and see were very upset after their Andaman vacation photos went viral. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Parekh said, "The photographs are from a holiday we took in the end of March in the Andamans, just before the lockdown. We thought it was a very private vacation. We just wanted to get out. Relax. We’ve no idea who took the pictures. It was probably some tourists. The place was swarming with vacationers. Aaj kal koi bhi photos le sakta hai bina ijaazat ke (Anyone can click photos nowadays without even asking for permission".
Asha Parekh added that upon returning to Mumbai they were shocked to find the photos online. “More than me, Waheeda Rehman and Helen were upset. They are far more private people than me. People were sharing the pictures and saying the three of us should star in a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai. I don’t understand. It was more like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.”
The photos of the trio surfaced a month after Waheeda Rehman's daughter Kashvi shared a photo of her mom snorkelling in the Andamans. Earlier this year, politician Shaina NC also shared a photo on Instagram with Waheeda, Asha and Helen.
