Vishal Dadlani Posts Emotional Note About Father's Death

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani has posted an emotional note on social media about the passing away of his father Moti Dadlani. Vishal, who is currently COVID positive, has been unable to be with his family during this trying time. 'Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night,' wrote Vishal on his Instagram page.

Vishal's father was in the ICU for the last few days because of a gall bladder surgery that he had to undergo. 'I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him,' is how the music composer described his late father. 'I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time,' said a distraught Vishal on his Insta page.

You can read Vishal's post here: