Bhardwaj To Direct Film Franchise Based on Agatha Christie's Books

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has teamed up with Agatha Christie Limited to develop a series of big screen adaptations for the Indian audience. Christie’s iconic characters include Hercule Poirot, Miss Marple and Tommy & Tuppence. However, with his latest film franchise Bhardwaj will create a new pair of lead investigators, taking inspiration from Christie's famous stories. The first film will introduce a young heroine who is tasked with solving a murder. She teams up with an unlikely companion to unravel the case. The other movies in the franchise will follow the duo as they continue to investigate multiple murders.

The script is currently in development, but Vishal Bhardwaj has chosen not to divulge which Agatha Christie book he has picked for the first film.

Speaking about their first collaboration in India, James Prichard, the great grandson of the iconic writer and Chairman and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, said: “I’m excited at the prospect of developing a new Agatha Christie film franchise in India, and am delighted to be partnering with Vishal Bhardwaj, a multitalented filmmaker with a terrific track record for adapting works to films. He has also demonstrated a real passion and understanding of my great grandmother’s characters and stories and I am looking forward to seeing where this project takes us.” While the cast of the film is yet to be finalised, Vishal Bhardwaj said in a statement,

“Agatha Christie was incredibly talented when it came to defining emotional chaos, dysfunctional relationships and the turmoil in her characters, all the while engaging us in a riveting mystery. It is an honour to create an Indian franchise of a pair of young investigators looking to take over the world with their intelligence and charm. ACL have been amazing partners and we are all excited to collaborate on this project.”

The first film in the franchise is scheduled to go on floors from early 2021.