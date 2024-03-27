Vin Diesel Shares Throwback Pic With 'XXX' Co-Star Deepika From His India Trip

Vin Diesel Shares Throwback Pic With 'XXX' Co-Star Deepika Padukone From His India Trip
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@vindiesel)
Hollywood actor Vin Diesel took to Instagram on 27 March to share a throwback picture from his trip to India with his XXX: Return of Xander Cage co-star Deepika Padukone and director DJ Caruso.
Along with the picture, Diesel penned a lengthy note, recalling how his eldest daughter got emotional after reading the script about a brother and a sister that Caruso sent him.
He wrote, "When I think about the amount of directors that have wanted to work with me more than once I am always just humbled. This is a pic of when I went to India as I promised Deepika I would, with the director at the time, DJ Caruso… While we are currently juggling the order of the productions, my oldest daughter read the script that DJ sent to me, thinking that it would fall into the Pacifier bracket. She cried… I asked her why she cried, and she said because the story of a brother and sister rang true for her and it was emotional."
"Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em, Mattel’s Follow up to Barbie… Universal’s Kojak, Witch Hunter, Riddick4 and of course the finale to Fast are all fighting for position. Blessed. If I could make the film work that my daughter cried reading, my question for you would be, who would play my sister… she suggested Jennifer Lawrence. What do you think," he added.
Have a look at his post here:
Diesel visited India back i 2017 to promote his film XXX: Return of Xander Cage with Deepika and Caruso. The action-packed drama also marked Deepika debut in Hollywood.
On the work front, Diesel was last seen in Fast X, which was co-produced by him.
