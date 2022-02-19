Actor Vikrant Massey Marries Partner Sheetal Thakur In a Private Ceremony

Actor Vikrant Massey got married to his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in a very private wedding ceremony on Friday, 18 February. According to reports, only their immediate family members and close friends attended the intimate affair which took place in Himachal Pradesh. In a photograph from Vikrant and Sheetal's wedding that is being shared on social media, the couple is seen sitting at the mandap in traditional wear. While Vikrant stuck to a white sherwani, Sheetal was seen a red bridal lehenga.