Vikrant 'Scared' to Film Intimate Scenes With Taapsee? Actor Reacts

Vikrant Massey has reacted to reports about Taapsee Pannu's recent comments that he and Harshvardhan Rane were 'scared' to perform intimate scenes with her in Haseen Dillruba. Vikrant said the remark was 'picked' by news publications for clickbait reasons.

Speaking to SpotboyE Vikrant Massey said, "Naah, aisa kuch nahi hai (It's nothing like that). Taapsee is a very jovial person. Woh 5 minutes se zyaada chup nahin baithh sakti; woh hansti rehti hai poora time (She can't sit still and keeps laughing). She just said in one interview - all in fun - 'intimate scenes kartey time yeh ladke dar rahe the' (the guys were scared when we were filming intimate scenes'). And it got picked up by a few publications that believe in clickbait headlines and articles - because they help them in reaching out to people".