Vikrant 'Scared' to Film Intimate Scenes With Taapsee? Actor Reacts

Vikrant Massey has reacted to reports about Taapsee Pannu's recent comments that he and Harshvardhan Rane were 'scared' to perform intimate scenes with her in Haseen Dillruba. Vikrant said the remark was 'picked' by news publications for clickbait reasons.
Speaking to SpotboyE Vikrant Massey said, "Naah, aisa kuch nahi hai (It's nothing like that). Taapsee is a very jovial person. Woh 5 minutes se zyaada chup nahin baithh sakti; woh hansti rehti hai poora time (She can't sit still and keeps laughing). She just said in one interview - all in fun - 'intimate scenes kartey time yeh ladke dar rahe the' (the guys were scared when we were filming intimate scenes'). And it got picked up by a few publications that believe in clickbait headlines and articles - because they help them in reaching out to people".
Vikrant added that articles like these also make people aware about films. "These articles, however, help us too in reaching out to people. That's a great symbiotic relationship, and we are not worried about it." The actor reiterated that nobody was scared.
In an interview with a leading daily Taapsee had said she hopes she made the scenes comfortable for both Vikrant and Harshvardhan. "I hope I made it comfortable for the guys, because they looked very scared," she said adding, "They thought pata nahi yeh kya karegi hamare saath (who knows what she'll do to us). Both the guys were, I felt, really scared because, I don't know, the image I have or what the problem was... But I used to go to Vinil and complain..."
Haseen Dillruba is currently streaming on Netflix.
