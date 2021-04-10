Video: Vijay Varma Reveals Why He Might Stop Reading Reviews

Vijay Varma starter Ok Computer recently dropped on Diney+ Hotstar. The actor plays a cop trying to unravel the mystery behind a road accident in a world set in 2031, amidst robots and AI. Radhika Apte and Jackie Shroff also star in the six part series directed by Anand Gandhi.

Varma says that he is relieved his performance in the show has been appreciated as people still try to understand what this futuristic spin attempted to do.