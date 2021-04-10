Video: Vijay Varma Reveals Why He Might Stop Reading Reviews

Vijay Varma chimes in on why he took five months to dive into his character for 'Ok Computer'.
Vijay Varma starter Ok Computer recently dropped on Diney+ Hotstar. The actor plays a cop trying to unravel the mystery behind a road accident in a world set in 2031, amidst robots and AI. Radhika Apte and Jackie Shroff also star in the six part series directed by Anand Gandhi.
Varma says that he is relieved his performance in the show has been appreciated as people still try to understand what this futuristic spin attempted to do.
"I am very invested in knowing what people think and not just about my performance but anything out there. I am here for the long haul and I like to keep a tab. But I have been told to cut down on reading reviews because it can be taxing. You are reading some 20 reviews each day and it can cause anxiety and what not. So there might come a time when I might stop doing it," he says in a chat with The Quint.
Varma who has mostly been seen in serious shades, one of his most terrific performance being Sasya in Imitiaz Ali's She, says he was nervous about trying out comedy. So dive into the futurist world, he took five months to prepare for his role for the series.
