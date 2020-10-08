Vijay Sethupathi To Play Muthiah Muralidaran in Latter's Biopic

The biopic is yet to be titled.

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to play Sri Lankan off-spinner Muthiah Muralidaran in the latter's biopic. Directed by MS Sripathy, the film recounts the highs and lows of cricketer Muralidaran. The sports-drama is jointly produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Dar Motion Pictures. A poster of the film that has been released reads, "Vijay Sethupathi is Muthiah Muralidaran". The makers have also announced that they will be giving out more information soon.

Some time back, there were rumours that the film has been titled 800. But the makers have refrained from divulging any other details of the project. Speaking about the collaboration Vijay Sethupathi had said in an interview, "I am happy to be associated with the Muthiah Muralitharan biopic. He is an iconic sportsman of Tamil origin and someone who has made his mark across the world. Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge and I am quite excited for it".