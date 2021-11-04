Man Attacks Vijay Sethupathi, Maha Gandhi & Team Outside Airport: Report

According to a report in The New Indian Express, CISF personnel took the man, Johnson, into custody. Neither the actor nor Johnson have filed a complaint. A senior police officer told the publication, “After the flight landed around midnight, the actors were walking out. At the arrival section, Johnson, who was in an inebriated state, tried to kick Gandhi but one of his friends pushed him aside.”

The officer added, “The CISF personnel, who were at the spot, intervened and took Johnson into custody. Both the parties including Vijay Sethupathi were brought to the International Airport police station. Gandhi and Johnson both decided not to file any complaint. Apology letters were taken from both and were left after a stern warning.”

The police also said that there was allegedly an argument on-board between Maha Gandhi and the co-passenger Johnson.

According to The News Minute, the Bengaluru airport police said that the man who attacked the group was in an inebriated state. He had allegedly approached Vijay Sethupathi for a selfie but smelling alcohol on him, the actor declined. His personal assistant (PA) allegedly pushed the man and the man then tried to hit the PA.

Vijay Sethupathi won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his film Super Deluxe. He is reportedly in Bengaluru to shoot for Masterchef Tamil.