Man Attacks Vijay Sethupathi, Maha Gandhi & Team Outside Airport: Report

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Maha Gandhi were seen outside the Bengaluru airport.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Tamil actors Vijay Sethupathi and Maha Gandhi were exiting the Kempagowda International Report in Bengaluru when a man tried to attack them and the team. The team reportedly took place on 2 November. In a viral video, a man can be running towards the actors from behind and attempts to kick Maha but is stopped by the security personnel around them. Vijay Sethupathi's PA was reportedly hit during the incident.
According to a report in The New Indian Express, CISF personnel took the man, Johnson, into custody. Neither the actor nor Johnson have filed a complaint. A senior police officer told the publication, “After the flight landed around midnight, the actors were walking out. At the arrival section, Johnson, who was in an inebriated state, tried to kick Gandhi but one of his friends pushed him aside.”
The officer added, “The CISF personnel, who were at the spot, intervened and took Johnson into custody. Both the parties including Vijay Sethupathi were brought to the International Airport police station. Gandhi and Johnson both decided not to file any complaint. Apology letters were taken from both and were left after a stern warning.”
The police also said that there was allegedly an argument on-board between Maha Gandhi and the co-passenger Johnson.
According to The News Minute, the Bengaluru airport police said that the man who attacked the group was in an inebriated state. He had allegedly approached Vijay Sethupathi for a selfie but smelling alcohol on him, the actor declined. His personal assistant (PA) allegedly pushed the man and the man then tried to hit the PA.
Vijay Sethupathi won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his film Super Deluxe. He is reportedly in Bengaluru to shoot for Masterchef Tamil.
