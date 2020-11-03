Vijay Raaz Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Co-Actor During Shoot

Actor Vijay Raaz was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, 3 November by the Gondia police in a molestation case. The popular Bollywood actor was later granted bail by a local court. According to a report in Mid-Day Raaz was arrested from a hotel in Gondia in Maharashtra. The actor was arrested for allegedly molesting a female co-star on the sets of the film Sherni which was being shot in Madhya Pradesh, said police officials.

Raaz was seen in films like Loot Case and Gulabo Sitabo this year and had won accolades for his performance as Ranveer Singh’s father in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy in 2019. The actor made his debut in Ram Gopal Varma’s Jungle in 2000 and became popular after an appearance in Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding.