Vijay Deverakonda Reacts to Wedding Rumours With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna haven't confirmed or denied rumours of a relationship.
Several reports have claimed that actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are in a relationship and they haven't confirmed or denied the rumours. A recent report also claimed that the duo are ready to get married.
Without specifying what he’s referring to, Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, “As usual nonsense.. Don’t we just (love) the news!”
He didn’t mention any other details in the social media post but fans have been sharing reports about their rumoured wedding under the tweet.
Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have worked together in the films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Both stars have also been working on their Bollywood debut films. Deverakonda will make his debut with Liger which also stars Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson.
Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and also bagged her second Bollywood project before the film’s release. She stars in Goodbye with Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan.
