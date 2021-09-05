Vidyut Jammwal & Nandita Mahtani Engaged? Take a Look at Viral Pics

Speculations are rife about Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani's engagement.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Speculations were rife about Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani's engagement after photos from their trip to Agra's Taj Mahal went viral. In the photos shared by various fan clubs, Vidyut and Nandita can be seen posing together. What sparked rumours about a speculated engagement is the rock on Nandita Mahtani's ring finger.
Vidyut and Nandita have reportedly been dating for a while now. In January, Vidyut shared a glimpse of a trek he went with Nandita.
Vidyut is currently shooting for his upcoming film Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II, a sequel to the 2020 movie.
