Vidya, Mrunal Lend Voices to Film on 1st Indian Animated Superhero

The fourth edition of India’s first female superhero comic-book series, ‘Priya’s Mask’, deals with the global COVID-19 pandemic that has challenged everyone in India and across the world. The comic book and film will be released worldwide on 2 December, 2020.

The comic book and film will also present a collaboration between two popular female superheroes from India and Pakistan. While Priya represents India Burka Avenger is her Pakistan counterpart.



Voiced by Mrunal Thakur, Priya will be remodelled for the very first time. Vidya Balan voices Priya's friend, the flying tiger Sahas.



Speaking about the venture, Mrunal Thakur said in a statement, “As an avid comic book lover, I resonated strongly with Priya’s superhero character and realised she is someone I would like to bring to life through the creative medium. I have always aspired to be that superwoman who spreads awareness about social issues and it couldn’t be more exciting than to be a part of an animation character who is the voice of reason. Characters like Priya and Sahas are putting forth the message of how we need the world to become a more inclusive place to live in".