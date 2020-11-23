Vidya, Mrunal Lend Voices to Film on 1st Indian Animated Superhero

The fourth edition of India’s first female superhero comic-book series, ‘Priya’s Mask’, deals with the global COVID-19 pandemic that has challenged everyone in India and across the world. The comic book and film will be released worldwide on 2 December, 2020.
To be released as an augmented reality comic book, the instalment is paired with an animated short film featuring voiceovers from Vidya Balan, Rosanna Arquette, Mrunal Thakur and Sairah Kabir among others.
The comic book and film will also present a collaboration between two popular female superheroes from India and Pakistan. While Priya represents India Burka Avenger is her Pakistan counterpart.
Voiced by Mrunal Thakur, Priya will be remodelled for the very first time. Vidya Balan voices Priya's friend, the flying tiger Sahas.
Speaking about the venture, Mrunal Thakur said in a statement, “As an avid comic book lover, I resonated strongly with Priya’s superhero character and realised she is someone I would like to bring to life through the creative medium. I have always aspired to be that superwoman who spreads awareness about social issues and it couldn’t be more exciting than to be a part of an animation character who is the voice of reason. Characters like Priya and Sahas are putting forth the message of how we need the world to become a more inclusive place to live in".
Vidya Balan said she is thrilled to be part of the film.
“Clearly I have a thing for tigers. What Priya stands for resonated with me at so many levels and it’s the essence of Sahas that connected with me - her strength, empathy and confidence. So it was an easy yes for me and I'm happy to be part of this wonderful film".Vidya Balan, Actor
The series was created by US-based documentary filmmaker, and technologist Ram Devineni. Priya’s Mask is produced by Tanvi Gandhi, Indrani Ray, and Monika Samtani and written by Shubhra Prakash.
Priya was introduced to audiences in 2014. The comic book has, over the years, brought to attention issues such as rape, acid-attacks, and sex-trafficking.
Published: undefined