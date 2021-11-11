Vidya, Ileana, Pratik Gandhi & Sendhil to Star Come Together For a Drama-Comedy

Announcing the movie Vidya wrote, "Stoked about my next – an untitled charming drama-comedy about modern relationships, which promises to be either your story or the story of your friend. It will make you laugh and cry in equal measure and I’m enjoying playing Kavya to the hilt". While Pratik's character's name in the film is Ani, the names of Ileana and Sendhil's characters haven't been disclosed yet.

Sendhil, known for his performances in American shows like Heroes, Beauty and the Beast, Covert Affairs and Never Have I Ever, shared that he is returning to Mumbai after a decade with the film.