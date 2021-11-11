Vidya, Ileana, Pratik Gandhi & Sendhil to Star Come Together For a Drama-Comedy

Vidya Balan, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Pratik Gandhi and Ileana D'Cruz have come together for a film.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Vidya Balan took to social media to announce her upcoming film, a drama-comedy also starring Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi and India-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy. The yet-to-be-titled collaboration of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment is being helmed by ad-maker Shirsha Guha Thakurta.
Announcing the movie Vidya wrote, "Stoked about my next – an untitled charming drama-comedy about modern relationships, which promises to be either your story or the story of your friend. It will make you laugh and cry in equal measure and I’m enjoying playing Kavya to the hilt". While Pratik's character's name in the film is Ani, the names of Ileana and Sendhil's characters haven't been disclosed yet.
Sendhil, known for his performances in American shows like Heroes, Beauty and the Beast, Covert Affairs and Never Have I Ever, shared that he is returning to Mumbai after a decade with the film.
The movie is set for a 2022 release.
