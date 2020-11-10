Pankaj Tripathi Busts Notion of Anurag Basu Not Having 'Scripts'

Anurag Basu and Pankaj Tripathi open up about the process of making 'Ludo'.

After three years since Jagga Jassos released, Anurag Basu is back with Ludo. The story of Ludo centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a metropolis in India.

The director of Life…In A Metro (2007), Barfi! (2012) and Jagga Jasoos (2017) shared his insights into the colour-coded world of his latest feature, which will stream on Netflix from 12 November.

Starring in the film are Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Rohit Saraf and Pearle Maaney.

The Quint caught up with Pankaj Tripathi and Anurag Basu to talk about their upcoming film and the process that went into it.