Comedy Is More Difficult To Do Than Serious Roles: Arshad Warsi

Serious character is easy. Serious roles are a piece of cake. Comedy is very difficult; that’s why a handful of people can do it. Serious acting is much easier comparatively; that’s why a lot more actors do it. Salman has his style, a particular way of doing comedy, which works for him and he’s found his space there. Akshay has his way of doing comedy and he has found his space there. But the fact is it’s harder to do comedy. So if Nawaz is doing it, who we know is a good actor… you have to be a really good actor to pull off comedy. What really happens with comedy is that if the lines are not delivered right and in the right time, it falls flat. And there are things that help you in serious cinema—the music, the background, the lighting. There’s not much that helps you in comedy. There’s nothing. You have to just literally rely on yourself, and if you have a bad actor in front of you, it becomes even more difficult.