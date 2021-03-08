Vicky Kaushal Thanks Indian Army After Visit to Uri Base Camp

Vicky Kaushal shared a heartfelt post on Instagram thanking the Indian Army after his trip to the Uri Base Camp. He mentioned in the caption that he spent a ‘lovely day with the locals’, “My heartfelt thanks to the Indian Army for inviting me to the Uri Base Camp, Kashmir. Thank You for giving me an opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals who were so full of warmth and amazingly talented. It is the biggest honour for me to be in company of our great armed forces. Thank You. Jai Hind!”

Vicky Kaushal starred as the lead in Uri: The Surgical Strike and won the National Film Award for Best Actor for the same. The movie dramatized India’s retaliation to the attack on the army base in Uri in 2006. The catchphrase ‘How’s the Josh’ was also popularized by Uri.