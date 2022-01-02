Complaint Filed Against Vicky Kaushal In Indore for Using Vehicle Number In Film

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan shooting for a film in Indore.
A resident of Indore has filed a police complaint against actor Vicky Kaushal for allegedly illegally using his two-wheeler's number plate in an upcoming film. Jai Singh Yadav filed the complaint after Vicky was spotted in photos on social media riding a bike on the streets of Indore with co-star Sara Ali Khan in an upcoming untitled film.
Jai alleged that the vehicle number on Vicky's bike in the film was his and that it could not be used without his permission.
According to a report, Rajendra Soni, Sub-Inspector from Banganga, Indore has stated that the police will look into the matter and take action as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. He also said that if the film unit is in Indore, the whole team would be probed.
Several pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan surfaced on social media after the actors were spotted on the streets of Indore shooting for their upcoming film.
