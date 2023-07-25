'Was Never Allowed to Drive Parents' Car': Vicky Kaushal on His Days of Struggle

Vicky Kaushal opens up on his struggling days as an actor.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal recently opened up about his struggling days as an actor in the film industry. In his recent interview, the actor revealed how his parents always kept him grounded and engrained with middle-class values so that he understood the difference between necessity and luxury.
In his conversation with Film Companion, the Masaan actor shared, "My parents always made sure that both Sunny and me knew the difference between necessity and luxury. They always kept saying that necessity is something that will be provided to you, luxury is something you'll have to earn on your own. That demarcation was always there.
"When we were going to college, when I was an AD (assistant director) whatever, we had a second car at home but I was never allowed to drive it. Unless I have to take mom to drop her for yoga. But if I have to go for my job, for my work, even if I have to go to Anurag (Anurag Kashyap) sir's office or auditions wagerah (etc.), I had to take a bus or an auto. I can't solo-drive a car. You had to earn your car to do that," he further told the publication.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan. The actor will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.
