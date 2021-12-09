Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Wedding to Begin at Noon on 9 December?

The traditional saath phere will happen around 3:30 PM. The guests attending the wedding have reportedly been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements.

On 3 December, the Sawai Madhopur district administration conducted a meeting to discuss the law and order arrangements for the wedding. District Collector Rajendra Kishan told reporters, “The meeting was held to discuss coordination between the Gram Panchayat, police and other officials to ensure that the wedding takes place smoothly and that there aren't any untoward incidents.”

Kishan added, “There's no fear of COVID spreading because the guests who will be attending the wedding are fully vaccinated. Added to that, they have to get RTPCR tests done. Those not vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the venue.”

According to reports, Katrina Kaif’s mehendi ceremony was a ‘big Punjabi event’ courtesy Vicky Kaushal’s family. A source earlier told PTI, “Katrina and Vicky will celebrate the mehendi ceremony with both sides of the family. Vicky has a big, loving and warm Punjabi family on his side and his chacha, chachi, mama, mami are all looking forward to officially welcome Katrina into the family."

20 kgs of organic mehendi was reportedly supplied for the ceremony which reportedly costed approximately Rs 50,000 to a lakh.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur, actor Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, and playback singer Gurdas Maan are some of the guests attending the wedding. Katrina's mother and siblings also flew down from London.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif haven't said anything about their relationship yet.