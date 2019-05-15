How Vicky Kaushal Is Bollywood’s Punjabi-est Hero & Why We Love It

Vicky Kaushal is as Punjabi as one can get and here’s why we absolutely love his Punjabi-ness.
He shows off his bhangra moves at shaadis...
... and also during promotions.
Vicky has mastered the art of effortless dancing. If you aren’t a fan of his moves already, watch this video AGAIN.
If I were a film director, these Dubsmash/Tik Tok videos would be enough for me to cast him.
Please don’t stop! Nobody’s complaining anyway.
We could watch these videos on loop all day.
Someone sign him for a Punjabi film please?
Whether it’s a comfy checked suit with t-shirt...
or florals...
or even casual lounge wear, we’re smitten by his style.
Now that you’ve scrolled down all the way till here, just stay here for a minute more and stare at these pictures of Vicky Kaushal. It’s guaranteed to soothe your eyes.
(This article is from The Quint's archives and is being republished to mark Vicky Kaushal's birthday).
