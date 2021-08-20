Vicky Kaushal-Starrer 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' Shelved?

Vicky Kaushal-starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama has reportedly been shelved. Vicky and Aditya Dhar were supposed to reunite for this project after Uri: The Surgical Strike. As per a report by ETimes, the film had to be shelved because of the coronavirus pandemic and budget constraints. Vicky and Aditya are yet to release official statements about the same.

Currently, Vicky is shooting for Mr Lele, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor also has Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family in the pipeline.