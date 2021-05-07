Veteran Singer G Anand Passes Away Due to COVID-19

Veteran Telugu playback singer G Anand passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19 at the age of 67. He made his singing debut in 1976 with the film America Ammayi.

Anand's other superhits include songs such as “Vithala Vithala Panduranga Vithala” and “Dikkulu Chudaku Ramayya”. He also sang for Chiranjeevi’s Pranam Khareedu.

Mourning his demise Chiranjeevi said in a statement, "I am shocked to learn about the demise of Shri G Anand due to COVID-19. I have danced for the first time on the big screen for a song sung by him, and it has established an unconditional bond with him. His demise is a sad thing that stays with me for a long time. My condolences to his family.”