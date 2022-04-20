Veteran Filmmaker T Rama Rao Passes Away; Anupam Kher & Others Express Grief

His family members released a statement. It reads, "With great sadness, we inform that our beloved Tatineni Rama Rao has left for his heavenly abode at the early hours of April 20, 2022. May he be remembered by wife Tatineni Jayashree and children Chamundeswari, Naga Suseela, Ajay and family."

Anupam Kher also reacted to the demise of the veteran director and producer. Saying, “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran filmmaker & a dear friend Shri #TRamaRao ji. I had the privilege of working with him in #AakhriRaasta and #Sansaar!! He was compassionate, commanding & had a great sense of humour. My condolences to his family! Om Shanti!”