Veteran Fashion Designer Satya Paul Passes Away at 79

Veteran fashion designer Satya Paul, founder of the eponymous fashion clothing brand, passed away at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on 6 January. He was 79.
Sharing the news Paul's son Puneet Nanda wrote on Facebook, "He had a stroke on December 2 and as he was slowly recovering in the hospital. His only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with (in the hospital) removed so that he could fly away. We finally got clearance from doctors to take him back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015".
Nanda added, "Most people are not aware that more than as a designer or an entrepreneur, he has been steadfastly a seeker. In the 70s, his inner journey started as he attended talks given by philosopher J. Krishnamurti. Later, he sought guidance from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn’t seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007. He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015”. Along with the post Nanda also attached some photos of his late father.
Sadhguru took to Twitter to mourn Satya Paul's demise.
In 1980, Satya Paul launched the first ‘saree boutique’ in India, L’Affaire, and in 1986, India’s first designer label with his son Puneet. The Satya Paul brand became one of the premier brands of the country. He passed on the mantle to his son in 2000 and they exited the company in 2010.
