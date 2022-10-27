Veteran Assamese Actor Nipon Goswami Passes Away At 75

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Veteran Assamese Actor Nipon Goswami Passes Away At 75

The actor was suffering from heart ailments and was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati on 24 October.
Veteran actor, Nipon Goswami - who's best known for his myriad contributions to the Assamese Film and Television Industry - passed away on Thursday (27 October). The 75-year-old actor was suffering from heart ailments and was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati on 24 October.

Prominent Assamese actor, Nipon Goswami.

Born in Tezpur, he started out as a child artist with the 1957 Assamese feature film Pioli Phukan marking his acting debut. Throughout his career, he was hailed for his performances in prominent films like Shiraj, Deutar Biya, Priya O Priya, Bohagor Duporiya, Ghar Khankar, among several others.

