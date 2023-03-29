Veteran Artist Vivian Sundaram Dies at 79

Veteran artist Vivian Sundaram passes away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran artist Vivian Sundaram passed away at a Delhi hospital on Wednesday, 29 March. He was 79. Sundaram was admitted to the hospital earlier in March, following a brain haemorrhage.
He is survived by his wife, curator and art historian Geeta Kapur.
Sundaram was born in Shimla in 1943 and studied painting at MS University, Baroda. Later, he attended London's Slade School, where he met RB Kitaj, who influenced his interest in British pop art. His demonstrations against US imperialism, capitalism, and consumerism, as well as the political meetings he attended, left a lasting impression on his admirers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)