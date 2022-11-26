Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale Passes Away at 77

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at the age of 77 in Pune on Saturday afternoon. "We are saddened to announce that the noted actor Mr Vikram Gokhale passed away today at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to multi organ failure. Our deep condolences," read the hospital's official statement.

Gokhale had been hospitalised for some time and was in a critical condition. His body will be kept at Bal Gandharva Sabagruha for family and friends to pay their last respects. The actor's last rites will take place at 6 pm at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune on Saturday.