Veteran Actor Kazan Khan Passes Away

Kazan Khan passed away after suffering a heart attack.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran actor Kazan Khan passed away after suffering a heart attack. Production Controller and producer, NM Badusha, took to his Facebook page to confirm the news of the actor's death. He was known for working in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada film industries.
NM Badusha, took to his Facebook page to pen his heartfelt condolences. The late actor catapulted to fame after playing Vikram Ghorpade in Mammootty's The King. The actor who was known for his roles as a villain, made his debut as Boopathy in Senthamizh Paattu in 1992. He has worked in films like Kalaignan, Sethupathi IPS, Duet, Murai Maman, Aanazhagan and Karuppu Nila.
The celebrated actor has acted in over 50 films in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films.
Reports about his final rites are awaited.
