Veteran Actor Deepti Naval Undergoes Angioplasty, Says She is Fine

Veteran actor Deepti Naval, who underwent a angioplasty at a hospital in Manali on Monday (19 October), has said she has been discharged from the medical facility on Tuesday and is “perfectly fine now”, as per a report by PTI. Naval reportedly suffered a heart attack on Sunday (18 October) and was hospitalised late on Monday.

Speaking to PTI Deepti Naval said, "It was a heart symptom. I did undergo an angioplasty and I’m perfectly fine now".

Deepti Naval has been staying at her cottage in Manali for quite some time.