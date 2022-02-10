Veteran Actor Amol Palekar Hospitalised; Wife Says He is Recovering

Elaborating on his illness Gokhale said, "This is an old illness. Due to excessive smoking, he was admitted to hospital 10 years ago as well. But his condition is fine.”

Palekar had taken a break for some time. He returned to acting with the film Halla Ho, which released on ZEE5 last year. Talking about not doing much work Palekar had told Hindustan Times, "As an actor, I am a comet who surfaces once in a decade. When it comes to the theme of a movie, most roles offered to older actors are insignificant. always accepted roles only if those challenged me as an actor or if it contributes to the scheme of the film".