'Veer', 'Ajnabee' Producer Vijay Galani Passes Away

The producer of Salman Khan-starrer Veer, Vijay Galani, passed away on Wednesday, 29 December. He was in his late 50s. As per a report by ETimes, Galani was detected with cancer and had flown to the UK a few days back.

Galani was a very successful producer. His filmography includes Suryavanshi (1992), Achanak (1998). He had also produced Ajnabee in 2001, which starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. In 2010, Galani backed Veer, which starred Salman Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Zareen Khan, Sohail Khan. His last production venture was The Power, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Zakir Hussain, Prateik Babbar, Sachin Khedekar and Jisshu Sengupta.