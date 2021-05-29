Varun, Kiara Mourn Demise of Indoo Ki Jawani Producer Ryan Stephen

Ryan Stephen, co-founder of the production house Electric Apples Entertainment, reportedly passed away due to COVID-19 on Saturday. Kiara Advani, Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan and other celebs mourned Ryan's demise.

Kiara, who worked with Ryan Stephen on her last film Indoo Ki Jawani, shared a photo of him on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Our dearest Ryan gone too soon."