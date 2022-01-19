'No Words to Express My Grief': Varun Dhawan Mourns His Driver Manoj's Demise

Varun Dhawan and Manoj Sahu.
(Photo: Instagram, Viral Bhayani)
Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to mourn the demise of his driver Manoj Sahu. Varun posted a throwback video wherein he can be heard saying at an event how important Manoj has been in his life. "Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit,humour and passion he had for life . I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada", Varun wrote.
Manoj Sahu passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, as per a report by ANI. Varun was shooting at Bandra's Mehboob Studios when the incident took place.
Manoj Sahu was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Varun was spotted leaving the hospital.
Varun Dhawan outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.
The news was confirmed by Varun's management team on social media.
Photojournalists also posted a collage of photos of Varun and Manoj on social media and offered their condolences.
Singer Earl Edgar reacted to the post and commented, “I remember interacting with the guy, sweetest gem. Deepest Heart felt condolence."
