Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal to Get Married on 24 January?

Since last year speculations have been rife about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding. Now, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the couple is set to tie the knot on 24 January in Alibaug. The wedding will reportedly be an intimate affair, with only around 50 guests present.
A source told the publication, "The Dhawans have booked a beach-facing resort in Alibaug. The wedding functions will extend over three days - January 22-24. The guest list includes family members of the couple, along with close friends and colleagues".
The source added that given the ongoing pandemic, the wedding has been confined to a private affair, but a big reception for the Hindi film industry will reportedly take place later.
An official announcement from the Dhawan family is awaited.
Natasha Dalal, who is Varun Dhawan’s childhood sweetheart, is a fashion designing graduate from New York who after her return to India from the US in 2013 started her own design label ‘Natasha Dalal’.
(With inputs from Bollywood Hungama)
