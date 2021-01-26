Pics: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Back From Alibaug After Wedding

On 26 January, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted returning from Alibaug where the couple got married over the weekend. Varun was dressed in red while Natasha looked elegant in white. They were snapped on board a ferry.

The couple got married on 24 January. Varun took to social media on Sunday to share pictures from the function, wherein he and Natasha can be seen taking the pheras. The actor has kept the excitement of his wedding going by sharing photos on Instagram. From Anil Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra, wishes for the couple have been pouring in.