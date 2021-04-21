Varun Dhawan Called Out for 'Tone Deaf' B'day Tweet; Deletes It

Actor Varun Dhawan has deleted a fan-made graphic featuring him after he was called out for posting it amidst a disastrous second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country. Some social media users also criticised the actor for not amplifying tweets calling for urgent help as India grapples with shortage of hospital beds, medicines and vaccines.

The graphic, ostensibly a 'common DP' to commemorate Varun's birthday on 24 April, featured him in various onscreen avatars, and came bearing the message, "Donate plasma, save lives."