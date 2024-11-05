‘Baby John’ Teaser: Varun Dhawan Steals the Show in Action-Packed Avatar

The teaser for the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John dropped on 4 November (Monday). The teaser opens with a child’s voiceover talking about how a group of ants can even take an elephant down.

The viewers get a glimpse at two avatars of Dhawan as ‘Baby John’ – one seemingly from his past as a cop and one from his present. From high octane action sequences to moments of domesticity Baby John seems to be able to do it all. One thing rings true throughout the teaser cut: armed with a “relentless heart” and carrying the memories of a “haunted past”, this single father will do anything to protect his daughter."