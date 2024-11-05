‘Baby John’ Teaser: Varun Dhawan Steals the Show in Action-Packed Avatar

advertisement
The teaser for the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John dropped on 4 November (Monday). The teaser opens with a child’s voiceover talking about how a group of ants can even take an elephant down.
The viewers get a glimpse at two avatars of Dhawan as ‘Baby John’ – one seemingly from his past as a cop and one from his present. From high octane action sequences to moments of domesticity Baby John seems to be able to do it all. One thing rings true throughout the teaser cut: armed with a “relentless heart” and carrying the memories of a “haunted past”, this single father will do anything to protect his daughter."
Varun Dhawan shared the teaser on social media with the caption, “If this is the START, imagine the END, Baby. For now, watch #BabyJohnTasterCut, #BabyJohn will see you in the cinemas on Dec 25.”
Baby John is directed by A Kaleeswaran aka Kalees and is backed by Atlee. The film also stars Jackie Shroff as the antagonist and marks Keerthy Suresh’s Bolywood debut. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav.
The highly anticipated action entertainer is slated for release on 25 December.