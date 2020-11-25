Varun Denies Being the First Choice For Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992

Varun Dhawan recently took to Twitter to clarify that he wasn't the first choice for the role of Harshad Mehta in Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992. The actor corrected a user who said that he was supposed to play the part that Pratik Gandhi essays in the SonyLiv show.
The original tweet read, "Did you know? #VarunDhawan was the first choice to play the iconic role of #HarshadMehta in Scam 1992. Later director Hansal Mehta suggested #PratikGandhi and the rest is history".
To which Varun Dhawan replied, "Really not true I think the only choice for this show can be #pratikgandhi absolutely brilliant he is. big fan #scam 1992".
Thanking him for the clarification, the user attached a screenshot of a news report from which he said he got the trivia.
Set in 1980’s and 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who took the stock market to dizzying heights and his subsequent downfall. The series also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary and Satish Kaushik, among others.
