Valimai Trailer: Ajith Kumar Faces a Biker Gang in Thrilling Cop Drama

Ajith plays a well-respected cop who, as one character marvels, managed to catch an elusive gang in a very short time. The trailer follows the clash between Ajith and the gang. The cat-and-mouse chase between them leads to impressive stunts and action sequences. Actor Huma Qureshi and Bani J also appear in the trailer. Qureshi seems to be Ajith’s teammate.

Boney Kapoor shared the film’s trailer and wrote, “POWER IS A STATE OF MIND! Presenting the power-packed trailer of #Valimai PS: for best results, use headphones.”