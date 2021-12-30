Valimai Trailer: Ajith Kumar Faces a Biker Gang in Thrilling Cop Drama

Ajith Kumar plays a cop in H. Vinoth's film Valimai.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The trailer for Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Valimai dropped on Thursday. The clip opens with a chase sequence where people on bikes can be seen attacking a moving bus. They are seemingly part of a prolific biker gang which attacks vans loaded with cash.
Ajith plays a well-respected cop who, as one character marvels, managed to catch an elusive gang in a very short time. The trailer follows the clash between Ajith and the gang. The cat-and-mouse chase between them leads to impressive stunts and action sequences. Actor Huma Qureshi and Bani J also appear in the trailer. Qureshi seems to be Ajith’s teammate.
Boney Kapoor shared the film’s trailer and wrote, “POWER IS A STATE OF MIND! Presenting the power-packed trailer of #Valimai PS: for best results, use headphones.”
Before Valimai, Ajith Kumar, director H. Vinoth, and Boney Kapoor worked together for the 2019 release Nerkonda Paarvai. Valimai has been produced by Boney and Zee Studios. The film, directed by Vinoth, stars Ajith, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, and Gurbani Judge (Bani J) among others.