US Comedian & 'Full House' Star Bob Saget Passes Away at 65

US comedian Bob Saget has passed away.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
US comedian and Full House star Bob Saget was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Sunday, the local sheriff informed. He was 65.
"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on scene. Detectives found no signs of foulplay or drug use in this case," the Orange County Sheriff's office tweeted from its official handle.
Saget starred as Danny Tanner, the widowed father of three girls, in the popular sitcom Full House. The show ran for eight seasons, from 1987-1995, on ABC. Netflix aired a sequel focusing on one of Danny's daughters, DJ Tanner, which ran from 2016-2020.
Saget was also a popular host of America's Funniest Home Videos. He is survived by wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.
