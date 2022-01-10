US Comedian & 'Full House' Star Bob Saget Passes Away at 65

US comedian and Full House star Bob Saget was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Sunday, the local sheriff informed. He was 65.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on scene. Detectives found no signs of foulplay or drug use in this case," the Orange County Sheriff's office tweeted from its official handle.