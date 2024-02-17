Urdu Poet Gulzar & Sanskrit Scholar Rambhadracharya Selected for Jnanpith Award

Gulzar has won an Academy award and a Grammy for ‘Jai Ho’ in Slumdog Millionaire, and 5 National Film Awards. He was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award – Hindi in 2002, the Padma Bhushan in 2004, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013. As a lyricist, Gulzar has worked on films like Anand, Dil Se.., Guru, and Maachis.

Rambhadracharya, the founder and head of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot, is a renowned Hindu spiritual leader. In 2015, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.