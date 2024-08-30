'A Lot of Celebrities Treat Fame Like It’s Their Enemy': Uorfi Javed

advertisement
Uorfi Javed sat down with The Quint to talk about her show Follow Kar Lo Yaar and her relationship with fame among other things.
Speaking about where she found the courage to leave home at a young age, Uorfi said, “It surprises me that people are ready to spend all their life being miserable instead of taking a step towards a better life. For me, it’s baffling how people accept that miserable life. It’s not about where I got the courage from; I felt it (leaving home) was my only option.”
She added that she treats fame as her ‘best friend’ and said,
Uorfi also talked about her decision to not want to be an ‘inspiration’ and opened up about dealing with childhood trauma.
