Unboxing the Ulaganayagan Aka Kamal Haasan, on His Birthday

(The article was initially published on 7 November 2017 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives on his 66th birthday.)
This is the unboxing event of the century. Give the iPhone X more iterations, it still won’t have the X factor that this one has.
It’s time to unbox the Ulaganayagan: Version 66.0.
There’s going to be quite a few goodies in the box. Some expected, some risque, and others plain naughty. The box is a one-of-a-kind limited edition. And, it’ll make you see double.
PS: Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan!
Published: 06 Nov 2017,06:08 PM IST