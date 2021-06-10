Unable to Pay Last Year's Tax Due to No Work, Says Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is the highest tax-paying actor in India, but she has been unable to pay half of last year's tax because of 'no work'. Kangana added that she does not mind the government charging interest on the pending amount.

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday the actor wrote, "Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life.”