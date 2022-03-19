Ukrainian Ballet Star Artem Datsishin Dies After Russian Shelling In Kyiv

Ballet star Artem Dasishin.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
According to a BBC report, popular Ukrainian ballet dancer Artem Datsishin has died three weeks after he was injured in Russian shelling in Kyiv. One of Datsishin's close friends, Tatiana Borovik, via a Facebook post confirmed that the former soloist at the National Opera of Ukraine passed away in hospital. "Farewell to my dear man," wrote Tatiana on her Facebook page.
Tatiana Borovik's Facebook post.
The chief stage director at the National Opera of Ukraine, Anatoly Solovyanenko, also paid his tribute to Datsishin via social media and remembered him as a "beautiful artist" and "wonderful man".
Anatoly Solovyanenko's Facebook post.
Russian-American choreographer Alexei Ratmansky put up a post stating that Datsishin's death hand brought about "unbearable pain".
Alexei Ratmansky's Facebook post.
As per Ratmansky's post Datsishin passed away on 18 March at the Kyiv hospital because of wounds from Russian artillery fire on 26 February. Earlier, it was also reported that Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets died in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv.
