Angelina Jolie Pays a Surprise Visit to Ukraine, Visuals Surface

Angelina Jolie in Ukraine
(Photo:Twitter)
Hollywood actress and humanitarian, Angelina Jolie was spotted at a cafe in Ukraine, in the city of Lviv. She is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees since 2011. But it is uncertain if she visited Ukraine in that capacity.
She had reportedly come to speak with displaced people who have found refuge in Lviv. This included children who are undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the missile strike that took place in eastern Kramatorsk earlier in April.
The attack in question appeared to target a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee the Russian attack resulting in serious casualties.
A series of photos and videos of Angelina Jolie in Ukraine are currently under circulated on social media. Including a video of her being spotted at a cafe while she signs autographs.
She reportedly went to hospitals and spoke to those who were displaced during the attack at the railway station in Kramatorsk, and are currently in the city of Lviv. She also spoke to the volunteers.
Last month she had visited Yemen to provide aid to the refugees there.
